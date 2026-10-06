Fresh inquiries have been made for star all-rounder and Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya regarding a potential trade ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, according to a report. Despite concerns over his fitness, Hardik remains one of the most sought-after all-rounders in the game due to his ability to contribute with both bat and ball. Ever since the conclusion of IPL 2026, several teams have reportedly approached the five-time champions over a potential trade for their captain, including Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

According to a report in Cricbuzz, at least one team understood to have made fresh inquiries about the 32-year-old.

"Sources have revealed that there have been inquiries and approaches for Pandya to the Mumbai Indians management from multiple teams, with one particular franchise understood to have shown greater interest," the report said.

The report also claimed that MI have held discussions with multiple franchises regarding Hardik, including arch-rivals CSK and three-time champions KKR.

However, Hardik's chances of moving to CSK have reportedly receded following the appointment of Zaheer Khan as head coach, given their reported rift during Zaheer's stint with the MI management.

The report, however, suggested that a new setup at CSK could alter the equation between the two. Discussions over a potential Hardik trade are expected to gather pace over the next month, with the retention deadline set for November 15 ahead of the IPL auction in December.

"However, interpersonal relations and professional equations can change with time and circumstances, and the current dynamic between Zaheer and Pandya can only be a matter of speculation. There may also not be too much time for all concerned to arrive at a decision on a potential Pandya trade," the report added.

Meanwhile, Gautam Gambhir and the Indian team continue to monitor Hardik's fitness closely, with the all-rounder reportedly set to miss the upcoming tour of New Zealand.

Despite his fitness concerns, Hardik remains a key part of India's plans for next year's ODI World Cup due to his ability to influence games with both bat and ball when fully fit.

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