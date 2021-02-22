Team India cricketer Hardik Pandya took to social media platform Twitter on Monday, to share a couple of photos with son Agastya. The two can be seen inside a pool. Hardik is seen holding his son in his arms in the first image, before going on to lift him up in the other. "Daddy's boy," read the caption on the tweet by the Team India cricketer. Hardik is currently representing the Indian team in the ongoing four-match Test series against England.

The 27-year-old did not feature in the opening two games of the longest format, which have taken place so far. Both the matches were held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

England emerged victorious in the first Test of the series, by a margin of 227 runs. The hosts bounced back with a triumph in the second game, recording a win by 317 runs.

The final two games of the longest format will be held at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Motera Stadium claims to be the largest cricket stadium in the world, with a seating capacity of over 1,10,000.

Hardik recently shared a selfie on Twitter, with the stadium in the background.

"It feels surreal to be out here at the world's largest cricket stadium, Motera. Absolutely magnificent," read the caption on the tweet uploaded by the all-rounder.

The third Test will be a day-night Test. It will be only the second such Test held in India, after the pink-ball Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in 2019.