Hardik Pandya , who is out of action due to an injury, took to Instagram to post a picture with Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic to begin the new year 2020. "Starting the year with my firework," Hardik Pandya captioned a picture with Natasa on Instagram. Soon after Hardik Pandya shared the picture, fans flooded his post with heartwarming messages for the all-rounder. Among them were a couple of Hardik Pandya's teammates from the Indian team; KL Rahul and Yuzvendra Chahal.

According to media reports, Hardik Pandya is dating Natasa Stankovic.

The 26-year-old is recovering from a back injury and has missed out on the Twenty20 International (T20I) and One-Day International (ODI) series against Bangladesh and the West Indies.

Hardik will also miss out on India's upcoming home series against Sri Lanka and Australia but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named him in India A's squad for the New Zealand tour.

Hardik's last international appearance came in a T20I match against South Africa in September, 2019.

After the series, Hardik underwent a surgery in London to treat his lower back problem in October.

In an interview, Hardik revealed why he decided not to delay his surgery. "We thought this was the right time because even if I take four months, I will be coming back before the New Zealand series, mid-way actually," said the 26-year-old all-rounder.

"That was the plan that I play some international games, the IPL and then the World T20. The biggest concern was the World T20 which touch wood is now in place," he added.