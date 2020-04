Dinesh Karthik caught up with Hardik and Krunal Pandya in an Instagram Live session on Saturday where they talked about various topics, from the impact of coronavirus to the postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL). During the chat, Hardik Pandya also opened up about the controversial 'Koffee With Karan' episode that led to a suspension from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Dinesh Karthik requested the fans not to ask any controversial questions because it had been a year since Hardik's appearance on the show. The all-rounder replied by saying that he was never a coffee drinker and the one he had proved to be too costly for him.