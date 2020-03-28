Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Hardik Pandya Shares Post-Workout Picture With Fiancee Natasa Stankovic, Family

Updated: 28 March 2020 22:11 IST

Hardik Pandya, much like other Indian cricketers, is spending time at home as India fights against the coronavirus pandemic.

Hardik Pandya posted a picture with family after a workout session. © Twitter

Hardik Pandya took to Twitter to share a post-workout picture with his fans on Saturday. "What a fun session with my babies," Hardik Pandya captioned the image on Twitter. In the picture, Hardik Pandya can be seen with his fiancee Natasa Stankovic along with Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri Sharma. Hardik Pandya, much like other Indian cricketers, is spending time at home as India fights against the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

After PM Modi's announcement, Indian cricketers are using social media to interact with their fans and urging them to follow the guidelines issued by the government of India.

Many cricketers and other athletes from across the country extended their support to the lockdown, urging their fans to stay at home amid the coronavirus crisis.

On Thursday, the 26-year-old all-rounder and his fiancee Natasa Stankovic took to Instagram to request their fans to stay at home during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to prevent the spreading of the coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to various sporting events being either cancelled or postponed.

Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and IOC chief agreed to delay Tokyo Olympics 2020 by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 13, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) postponed the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 till April 15.

Other major sporting events like UEFA Champions League, Euro Cup and ATP tournaments are also postponed as a precautionary measure to combat coronavirus.

Topics mentioned in this article Hardik Himanshu Pandya Hardik Pandya Krunal Pandya Cricket
