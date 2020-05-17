Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Hardik Pandya Shares Karaoke Video, Fiancee Natasa Stankovic Comes Up With Cute Reply

Updated: 17 May 2020 21:05 IST

Hardik Pandya delighted his fans on Instagram with a "lockdown special" karaoke video, in which he can be heard singing 'Teri Mitti' from Bollywood film Kesari.

Hardik Pandya shared a video singing a song with brother Krunal. © Instagram

Hardik Pandya delighted his fans on Instagram with a "lockdown special" karaoke video, in which he can be heard singing 'Teri Mitti' from Bollywood film Kesari along with his cricketer brother Krunal. "#PandyaBrothers karaoke time. lockdown special @krunalpandya_official," Hardik Pandya captioned the video on Instagram. While many of his fans flooded Hardik Pandya's Instagram post with heartwarming messages, his fiancee Natasa Stankovic grabbed everyone's attention with her comment. Expressing awe at Hardik Pandya's karaoke skills, Natasa commented, "Oye hoyee" along with a red heart emoji, a heart-eyes emoji and a hugging face emoji.

Krunal Pandya's wife Pankhuri too joined in with two red heart emojis in the comments section.

cebv60lg

Hardik is spending his time well in lockdown with his fiancee Natasa, brother Krunal and his sister-in-law Pankhuri. 

Cricketer Hardik and actress Natasa frequently share pictures and videos of each other on social media to set couple goals for their fans. From pictures of gymming together to videos of cooking and goofy conversations, Hardik and Natasa have kept their fans entertained amid the ongoing lockdown.

Earlier, Natasa was seen enjoying a pet dogs bath session with Hardik and his sister-in-law Pankhuri. "Sunday funday," Natasa captioned the video on Instagram along with a party popper emoji.

Before that, Hardik was seen working out with Natasa, brother Krunal and his wife Pankhuri, at his home gym. "What a fun session with my babies," Hardik captioned a post-workout picture on Twitter.

The country is in lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown has caused an indefinite postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was originally scheduled to start on March 29.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Cricket Hardik Himanshu Pandya Hardik Pandya Krunal Pandya
