Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was seen sweating it out in a ground, as seen in a few photos shared by the cricketer on social media. Hardik can be seen running in one of the pictures with the other images showing him performing other exercises. "New year, same hustle," wrote Hardik on Instagram. The 27-year-old is currently in India as he wasn't included in Team India's squad for the ongoing four-match away Test series against Australia. The series is currently level at 1-1, with the hosts winning the first game in Adelaide, followed by a triumph for India in Melbourne.

The visitors are missing out on the services of regular skipper Virat Kohli, with Ajinkya Rahane handed the captaincy duties in his absence.

Pacers Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav have also been ruled out of the squad after having sustained injuries during the Test series.

Hardik was, however, part of the limited-overs leg of the away tour of Australia, which comprised of three ODI matches and T20Is.

The 27-year-old finished as the top run-getter for the visitors in the 50-over format of the game. The all-rounder scored 210 runs in three matches at an average of 105.

Hardik also made his mark in the shortest format of the game.

He was named as the Man of the Series in a victorious campaign for the Indian team.

Hardik smashed an unbeaten 42 in the second match as India's win in that game effectively sealed the series for the visitors.

Hardik could be seen in India colours during England's tour to the country in February-March 2021.

England will play four Tests, five T20Is and three ODIs in India starting with the Test series from February 5.