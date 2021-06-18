India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Thursday posted a mirror selfie from his hotel room in Mumbai on Instagram. The purpose of Hardik's photo was to flaunt his adorable phone cover to his fans. In the back of his phone, he has three cute pictures of his son Agastya and his fans cannot stop gushing about it. “Daddy's boy always with daddy,” Hardik wrote in the caption box along with a red heart emoji. He also tagged his wife Natasa Stankovic on his Instagram Stories.

In another Instagram Story, Hardik also extended his wishes to Virat Kohli-led Team India for the World Test Champions (WTC) final against New Zealand. Sharing a snap of the Indian team in white-kit on his Instagram story, Hardik wrote, “One final cup awaits boys! Bring the cup home.”

One final Test awaits boys! Bring the cup home @BCCI pic.twitter.com/vkgCOamazh — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) June 18, 2021

Hardik, who was last seen in action during the Indian Premier League (IPL) prior to its suspension, will return to professional cricket next month. He is a part of India's 20-man squad for the white-ball series against Sri Lanka.

India are slated to play three-match ODIs and as many T20Is against Sri Lanka next month. The limited-overs series will kick off on July 13. Now, India's Sri Lanka-bound players are undergoing a 14-day quarantine in Mumbai in a bio-bubble created by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Hardik, who had a horrendous run in the first leg of IPL 2021, will look to regain his form before the resumption of the cash-rich league in the United Arab Emirates later this year. He had scored 52 runs in seven IPL games for Mumbai Indians at a below-par average of 8.66.