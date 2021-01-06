Team India cricketer Dinesh Karthik engaged in a question-and-answer session on social media platform Twitter on Wednesday. Karthik was asked a variety of questions by fans on different topics, with one of them being a request for a one-word description of Hardik Pandya. "One Word about Hardik Pandya? #AskDK @DineshKarthik," the fan tweeted. Karthik had an interesting response in store. "Why one word, I'll give you a line. Brother from another mother! @hardikpandya7," read the reaction from the cricketer.

Why one word, I'll give you a line



Brother from another mother! @hardikpandya7 https://t.co/zw9HKL2aZC — DK (@DineshKarthik) January 6, 2021

Karthik's response soon received a reaction from Hardik, who expressed his emotions following the statement. "You will make me cry," said the Team India all-rounder in the comments section, with a few emojis as well.

You will make me cry — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) January 6, 2021

Karthik responded to some other questions as well.

He termed retired cricketer Abhishek Nayar as the favourite person to talk to about the game, and described the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as the "best franchise".

The wicket-keeper batsman further stated that he preferred batting rather than keeping, but admitted that he has always enjoyed the latter and will continue to do so.

Karthik termed Anil Kumble as the toughest bowler to keep against, especially on the last day of a Test with the "ball turning from the rough to a left hander".

With the ongoing four-match Test series between Australia and India currently level at 1-1, the 35-year-old was asked to make a prediction over the eventual result in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

It's gonna go down the wire... https://t.co/ijzHf5hkwo — DK (@DineshKarthik) January 6, 2021

Karthik did not predict a definite score line or winner, instead stating that the series would "go down the wire".