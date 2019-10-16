Hardik Pandya, who underwent successful lower back surgery in London recently , took to Twitter on Wednesday to recall his One-day International (ODI) debut. Hardik Pandya posted a picture from his debut game where former India captain Kapil Dev can be seen presenting the Indian cap to the all-rounder. "Taking a moment to remember my ODI debut three years ago today ... what a memorable journey it's been so far with #TeamIndia. Every time I step onto the field, I realize a dream I had as a kid to play for my country.. there's no greater honour for me," the tweet read.

The 26-year-old all-rounder made his ODI debut against New Zealand in Dharamsala back in 2016.

In that match, Hardik did not get the opportunity to contribute with the bat but he finished with figures of 3/31 in seven overs in his first outing for India in the 50-over format.

Hardik's spell helped India restrict New Zealand to a total of 190, which they chased down in the 34th over with six wickets in hand.

The all-rounder last featured for India during the Twenty20 International series against South Africa. The series ended in a 1-1 draw after the first game was washed out due to rain in Dharamsala.

Hardik was not picked in India's Test squad for the ongoing series against South Africa. He is also expected to miss the T20I series against Bangladesh which will begin next month.

After his successful surgery, Hardik Pandya had posted a video of his journey towards full recovery on Twitter.

"Baby steps .. but my road to full fitness begins here and now. Thank you to everyone for their support and wishes, it means a lot," Hardik Pandya had captioned his Twitter video.