Hardik Pandya's partner Natasa Stankovic took to Instagram to share a picture of herself enjoying time in a pool. Wearing a stylish black colour bikini and a matching sunglasses, Natasa captioned her throwback picture as "good times and tan lines". The picture became an instant hit on social media with Hardik Pandya leading a long list of admirers who commented on the post. The India all-rounder used a red-heart and a fire emoji to express his emotions. Hardik and Natasa are one of the most active celebrity couples on social media and they both keep sharing pictures and videos to keep their fans entertained.

Hardik Pandya left a fire and a red heart emoji his partner Natsa Stankovic's pic

Photo Credit: Instagram

Natasa also shared an old post from last year on her Instagram story, where she was seen sharing a loved-up moment with Hardik.

Natasa also shared an old post from last year with Hardik on her Instagram story

Photo Credit: Instagram

Earlier this week, Natasa posted a couple of pictures where they both can be seen posing wearing stylish clothes. While Natasa looked gorgeous and in her all-white look, Hardik got full marks for experimenting with his dressing style. Apart from a black round-neck t-shirt and black shorts, Hardik was seen wearing a white wig with huge red glasses. The first pic had the couple posing in front of the camera, the second picture saw them sharing a moment and staring at each other.

The indefinite postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on May 4 has come as a blessing in disguise, allowing Hardik to share quality time with his son Agastya and partner Natasa. Hardik seems to be making most of the opportunity and his Instagram feed is full of video and pictures featuring Natasa and Agastya.

Hardik has not made it to India's Test squad for the England tour but is expected to be back in the side when they tour Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series in July.