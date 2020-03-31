Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Watch: Hardik Pandya "Quaran-Training" At Home In Latest Twitter Post

Updated: 31 March 2020 19:05 IST

Hardik Pandya, like every other athlete, is trying to stay in shape as the coronavirus pandemic keeps everyone indoors.

Watch: Hardik Pandya "Quaran-Training" At Home In Latest Twitter Post
Hardik Pandya is making sure he stays fit by exercising at home. © Twitter

Hardik Pandya is not taking a back seat during his forced break from cricket. The Indian fast-bowling all-rounder is making sure he stays fit by exercising at home. In a video shared by him on Twitter, Pandya can be seen working out constantly in a bid to stay fit as the country fights against the coronavirus pandemic. He captioned the post, "Quaran-training, Don't forget about your personal fitness during the quarantine. Stay fit, Stay healthy". Several cricketers from around the country have been sharing workout videos to entertain their fans.

Hardik Pandya has been out of action since the T20I series against South Africa in September 2019 when his back injury resurfaced. The Mumbai Indians player underwent surgery for his lower back in London last year. Since then, Hardik Pandya has not played any international game for India. Interestingly, Hardik Pandya was set to make his return in the three-match ODI series against South Africa at home.

However, it wasn't meant to be as the series against the Proteas got called off in the wake of the coronavirus threat. Hardik Pandya has been a key player for the Indian team. Hardik's performances both with bat and ball have helped India win crucial games. The all-rounder will be a big factor in the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup which is set to take place in Australia later this year.

Cricketers and other sports personalities from around the world have urged citizens to follow social distancing as the world battles against the coronavirus pandemic. Many popular sports personalities have also made monetary contributions to help their respective countries.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Cricket Hardik Himanshu Pandya Hardik Pandya India India Cricket Team
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Pandya is not taking a back seat during his forced break from cricket
  • The all-rounder is making sure he stays fit by exercising at home
  • The country is in lockdown since March 25 due to coronavirus
Related Articles
"Can Have Fun Indoors Too": Pandya Brothers Play Cricket At Home Amid Lockdown. Watch
"Can Have Fun Indoors Too": Pandya Brothers Play Cricket At Home Amid Lockdown. Watch
Hardik Pandya Shares Post-Workout Picture With Fiancee Natasa Stankovic, Family
Hardik Pandya Shares Post-Workout Picture With Fiancee Natasa Stankovic, Family
Natasa Stankovic Posts Loved-Up Picture With Hardik Pandya, Urges Fans To "Stay Home, Stay Safe"
Natasa Stankovic Posts Loved-Up Picture With Hardik Pandya, Urges Fans To "Stay Home, Stay Safe"
Hardik Pandya "Cant Challenge" Ben Stokes, Says Brad Hogg
Hardik Pandya "Can't Challenge" Ben Stokes, Says Brad Hogg
"Looking After Each Other In Isolation": Hardik Pandya Celebrates Brother Krunals Birthday With "Zero-Calorie Cake
"Looking After Each Other In Isolation": Hardik Pandya Celebrates Brother Krunal's Birthday With "Zero-Calorie Cake''
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.