Hardik Pandya Pulls Elder Brother Krunal's Leg Post His Marriage Announcement

Updated: 22 December 2017 17:23 IST

Krunal Pandya will be getting married in Mumbai on December 27.

After Zaheer Khan and Virat Kohli's marriage, another cricketer has announced his marriage. Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya has decided to tie the nuptial knot with long-time girlfriend Pankhuri Sharma. Krunal is the elder brother of India all-rounder Hardik. Krunal will marry Pankhuri at a five-star hotel in Mumbai on December 27. He broke the news on Twitter. "Can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her! Ecstatic, Blessed, Thankful", he captioned.

However, younger brother Hardik took the opportunity to pull Krunal's leg on Twitter. ".@krunalpandya24: Caught n Bowled Pankhuri - 0(1) My jaans are getting married and I am super excited for the wedding. Let the happiness begin!!! #BowledOverBeauty", he posted on his official Twitter account.

Krunal was part of the Mumbai Indians squad that won this year's Indian Premier League trophy. He was the Man of the Match in the final for his stupendous 38-ball 47 against Rising Pune Supergiant. Mumbai eventually won the match by one run.

Krunal was picked up by Mumbai Indians for 2 crore INR for the 2016 IPL season where he gave some impressive performances. He has played 25 IPL matches so far accumulating 480 runs with an impressive strike rate of 158.42. He made his IPL debut against Gujarat Lions at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 16, 2016.

A left-arm spinner, Krunal has been a regular feature for Baroda in the domestic season.

