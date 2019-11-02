 
Hardik Pandya Posts Throwback Picture With MS Dhoni And Ziva, Caption Wins Hearts

Updated: 02 November 2019 15:10 IST

Hardik Pandya shared a throwback picture with MS Dhoni and Ziva, saying he misses both of them.

Hardik Pandya posted a picture with MS Dhoni and Ziva on Twitter. © Instagram

Hardik Pandya, who is recovering from a lower back surgery, shared a throwback picture with MS Dhoni and his daughter Ziva on Twitter on Saturday. All-rounder Hardik Pandya said he is missing MS Dhoni and Ziva, captioned the picture "Miss this little one (and the big guy too)" with a heart emoji at the end of it. The same picture was shared on Ziva's Instagram account during the World Cup 2019. With MS Dhoni in the throwback picture, fans flooded the comment section and said that, they miss him too.


Hardik Pandya had undergone a lower back surgery in the United Kingdom (UK). He had left for the United Kingdom to get his back treated by the same doctor who treated him during India's tour of England in 2018 and the 2019 World Cup. The all-rounder had aggravated his back injury during the three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against South Africa.

Hardik Pandya was not picked in the India squad for the Test series against South Africa.

Hardik Pandya is also not a part of the Twenty20 International (T20I) series against Bangladesh, starting November 3. However, his brother Krunal Pandya will be seen in action during the T20I series.

The 26-year-old has played 11 Tests, 54 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 40 T20Is for the national team. He last represented India during the T20I series against South Africa.

