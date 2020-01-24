Hardik Pandya Posts Loved-Up Picture With Fiancee Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya, who is recovering from a back injury, charmed his fans on Instagram by posting a loved-up photograph with his fiancee Natasa Stankovic on Friday. The 26-year-old Indian all-rounder captioned the picture with a red heart emoji. While fans flooded Hardik Pandya's adorable post with heart-warming messages, Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza stood out with a comment comprising heart eyes emojis. Recently, Hardik Pandya failed the fitness test and missed out on a place in squads for T20 Internationals and One-day Internationals in New Zealand.

Pandya last played for India in September, 2019, and will now have to play at least one domestic game for Baroda before being considered for a national comeback.

After the ongoing six-week-long New Zealand tour, India will host South Africa for a three-match ODI series in March.

On January 1, Pandya had announced his engagement with Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic on social media.

Pandya had shared the news with a few pictures and a video on Instagram, saying: "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged."

The cricketer-actor pair never fails to charm their fans with lovable pictures and wishes for each other on social media.

On January 14, Pandya had poured in love when Natasa shared a throwback beach picture on Instagram. He had commented with a red heart emoji.