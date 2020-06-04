Hardik Pandya, who plays for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), named West Indies opener Chris Gayle over Rohit Sharma in his side while picking his six-player "gully cricket" team. Hardik, during a chat with renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle, was asked to pick six players who he thinks will fit in his "gully cricket" team. Hardik was given a list of five players as openers; Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Chris Gayle, KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock and the 26-year-old went for the West Indies batsman for the role while revealing that he was a big fan of Gayle and that is why he went with him.

Asked if he is planning to settle down in Jamaica or Trinidad after retirement, the all-rounder denied but Hardik did mention that he likes the confidence that the West Indies players bring on to the field.

Hardik's next two picks came in a flash as he named current India captain Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni in his team.

Hardik, while naming an all-rounder to complete his "gully cricket" team, picked Andre Russell over the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Ben Stokes.

The all-rounder completed his team by picking two of his Mumbai Indians teammates; Krunal Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah.

On June 1, Hardik took to Instagram to share a series of photos with his fans, announcing the news of a new addition to their family.

"Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better," Hardik captioned the photos.

"Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes," he added.