Hardik Pandya took to Instagram on Sunday to pay a heartwarming tribute to his father, who died on Saturday. The India all-rounder posted a few pictures of him with his late father and penned an emotional note. Hardik mentioned that losing his father was one of the most difficult things for him to accept in his life. "To My Daddy and my Hero To lose you is one of the most difficult things to accept in life but you have left us so many great memories that we can only imagine you smiling," Hardik wrote in his post.

The all-rounder credited his father for the all success he and and his cricketer brother Krunal have achieved.

"Your sons are standing where they are right now is only because of you, your hard work, your self belief and you were always happy. This house without you would be less entertaining! We love you and will always do Your name will always stay on top."

Promoted

"But I know one thing, you are looking after us from above the same way you did here! You were proud of us but daddy we all are proud of the way you lived your life! As I said yesterday to you One last ride Now rest in peace my king I will miss you everyday of my life Love you daddddy," he further wrote.

On Saturday, Krunal, captain of the Baroda Twenty 20 team, left the Syed Mushtaq Ali bio-bubble to be with his family.