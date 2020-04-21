Hardik Pandya is spending his time well in lockdown with his fiancee Natasa Stankovic. The cricketer-actress pair frequently shares pictures and videos of each other on social media to set couple goals for their fans. From pictures of gymming together to videos of cooking and goofy conversations , Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have kept their fans entertained amid the ongoing lockdown. In one of her latest Instagram posts, Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic was seen enjoying a pet dogs bath session with Hardik Pandya and his sister-in-law Pankhuri.

"Sunday funday," Natasa captioned the video on Instagram along with a party popper emoji.

Last week, Hardik shared a video in his Instagram story, which later became viral on the internet, asking Natasa "Baby, main kya hoon ? (who am I for you)".

The actress left Hardik amused with her reply, "jigar ka tukda (a piece of my heart)".

Earlier, Hardik had shared an adorable boomerang video capturing Natasa while making pancakes for him. "@natasastankovic__ getting my pancakes ready," Hardik wrote in his Instagram story.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Before that, he was seen working out with Natasa, brother Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri, at his home gym. "What a fun session with my babies," Hardik captioned a post-workout picture on Twitter.

What a fun session with my babies pic.twitter.com/PFWk7kcKoD — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 28, 2020

The country is in lockdown until May 3 to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown has caused an indefinite postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was originally scheduled to start on March 29.