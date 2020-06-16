Hardik Pandya on Tuesday took to Instagram to give his fans a sneak peek into his and Natasa Stankovic's contrasting morning routines. Hardik shared a video on his Instagram story where he can be seen getting ready for a round of PUBG, while Natasa is doing her "morning stretching". "My morning and her morning stretching," the Indian all-rounder is heard saying in the video. Hardik had last month announced that he and Natasa are "excited to welcome a new life to their lives very soon". Breaking the news, Hardik had uploaded a series of photos, the first of which shows them both cradling her baby bump.



"Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better," Hardik had captioned the photos.

"Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes," he added.

Hardik, who had proposed to Natasa on January 1 this year, during one of his interviews opened up about his relationship.

The all-rounder revealed that even his parents were not aware about him getting engaged. "Mom and dad didn't know, even Krunal only got to know two days before when I told him I'm thinking this (getting engaged) I said I had enough in my life," Hardik said.

"Someone who I have found, who I actually love and I think I'm learning and I'm becoming a better man. I'm trying to go beyond myself. I'm keeping myself aside and keeping someone as priority," Hardik added.

Hardik and Natasa frequently share pictures and videos of each other on social media, setting up couple goals for their fans. From pictures of working out together to videos of cooking and goofy conversations, Hardik and Natasa have kept their fans entertained amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The 26-year-old all-rounder from Gujarat made his international debut in 2016 and since then has gone on to play 40 T20Is, 54 ODIs and 11 Test matches for the country.