Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal are spending time well together as the cricket is on a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. Both the cricketers are keeping their fans entertained with frequent entertaining posts on social media. On Tuesday, Krunal Pandya took to Instagram to share a funny clip from an ad shoot, showing how Hardik Pandya always makes him do more takes. "@hardikpandya93 always making me do more takes. #PandyaBrothers #BTS #feelitreelit," Krunal captioned the video on Instagram.

Hardik and Krunal recently paid a surprise visit to MS Dhoni on his 39th birthday.

Exactly two weeks later, Dhoni's wife Sakshi shared a picture on Instagram from that celebration which features all three Indian cricketers, among several other people. The candid picture shows Hardik lying on a couch with others standing around him.

Sharing the picture with his followers, Sakshi wrote: "Missing the happy squad!".

Krunal's wife Pankhuri, who can also be seen in the picture, replied to Sakshi's post, using a red heart and face of tears of joy emojis.

Both the all-rounders were set to return to the field in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) but the BCCI indefinitely postponed the cash-rich league due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It seems the fans' over a year-long wait will come to end in a couple of months' time as the BCCI is planning to have a full-fledged IPL most likely in the UAE, utilising the September-November window after the postponement of this year's T20 World Cup.