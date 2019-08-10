Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya are part of the Indian squad for the tour of the West Indies. Both the players made a name for themselves with good performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL), playing for the Mumbai Indians (MI). Krunal Pandya was given a chance to represent India in the shortest format while Hardik has featured for the country across all formats. Krunal, who was adjudged as player of the series in the recently-concluded T20I series against the West Indies took to Twitter to share a video of him singing a song with his brother Hardik on Saturday.

Why this Kolaveri Kolaveri Kolaveri Di at the Pandya music studio @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/Ja6cBFkFGH — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) August 10, 2019

"Why this Kolaveri Kolaveri Kolaveri Di at the Pandya music studio @hardikpandya7," Krunal tweeted.

In the T20I series against the West Indies, Krunal Pandya scored 32 runs in two innings and with the ball he picked up three crucial wickets in three matches.

India completed a clean sweep in the T20Is and were on top in the first One-Day International after rain in Guyana led to a no result.

In the first ODI in Guyana, only 13 overs were possible before inclement weather affected the proceedings on Thursday.

With two matches left in the ODI series, both teams will be hoping to get a full game as the action shifts to Port of Spain in Trinidad. The second and third T20I will be played at the Queen's Park Oval Ground on August 11 and 14 respectively.

After the ODIs, India and the West Indies will begin their ICC World Test Championship campaign with a two-Test series starting August 22.

For the Test matches, India will have the services of their star player like Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah who were given rest after the World Cup 2019.