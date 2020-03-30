The lockdown in India due to the coronavirus pandemic has not stopped the Pandya brothers from playing some indoor cricket. Hardik Pandya and his older brother Krunal were supposed to have taken the field against Chennai Super King for the Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the Indian Premier League on Sunday, but with the tournament currently postponed to April 15, they had to make do with some close-quarters cricket at home with family members instead. Krunal Pandya uploaded the video of them playing on Instagram and wrote "We can have fun indoors too. Please stay home and be safe everyone"

After a clip of them playing, the two brothers can be seen cleansing their hands with sanitizer.

"Stay safe everyone," Krunal says, turning to the camera.

"We urge everyone to avoid going out," Hardik chimes in. "You can have fun indoors as well, just like me and my family are having," he adds.

"We urge everyone to maintain the lockdown and stop the spread of coronavirus," Krunal says.

"Take care guys, Jai Hind," Hardik says in conclusion.

Hardik Pandya on Saturday had tweeted a post-workout photo with his fiancee Natasa Stankovic along with Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri Sharma.

He had also tweeted a photo with Natasa Stankovic, with a caption that urged people to stay at home during these trying times.

Hardik Pandya had returned to fitness and was set to make his international comeback in the ODI series against South Africa. But the first match was washed out and the rest of the series called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With India in a 21-day lockdown, all sporting events are also on hold and the fate of the IPL is also uncertain, with chances of cancellation also on the cards.