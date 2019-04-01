 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Ombudsman Sends Notices To Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul For Deposition In "Koffee" Controversy

Updated: 01 April 2019 14:18 IST

The Supreme Court-appointed BCCI Ombudsman made it clear that for the matter to reach its logical conclusion, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul need to depose.

Ombudsman Sends Notices To Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul For Deposition In "Koffee" Controversy
Hardik Panyda and KL Rahul have been issued notices to appear for deposition for their comments. © Twitter

The Supreme Court-appointed BCCI Ombudsman Justice (Retd) D.K. Jain has issued notices to India cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul to appear for deposition for their sexist comments on a TV chat show. Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul were provisionally suspended by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) for their loose talk on chat show "Koffee With Karan" before the ban was lifted pending inquiry by the Ombudsman. "I have issued notices last week to Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul asking them to appear for deposition," Justice Jain told PTI on Monday.

However, it is not clear how the BCCI will co-ordinate with Pandya and Rahul's respective franchises Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab to arrange for their deposition in between the ongoing IPL 2019. It is learnt that they might depose ahead of the April 11 clash between the two teams in Mumbai.

"Both are playing IPL and the itinerary is packed with back to back matches and a gruelling travel schedule," a BCCI official said.

The Ombudsman, who is also the BCCI's ad-hoc Ethics Officer, made it clear that for the matter to reach its logical conclusion, the duo need to depose.

"As per principles of natural justice, I need to hear their side. It's up to them now to decide when they want to appear," Justice Jain said.

It is understood that both players have to appear in person and not through their legal representatives.

The controversial episode was aired in the first week of January, triggering outrage, which prompted the CoA to call the two players back from the tour of Australia, handing them provisional suspensions.

The two tendered unconditional apologies and their ban was provisionally lifted pending inquiry.

Once Justice Jain assumed his role, the CoA handed over the matter to him for the completion of inquiry.

Justice D.K. Jain has also received a complaint about former India captain Sourav Ganguly's alleged "conflict of interest" in his dual role of being the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president and an adviser to IPL franchise Delhi Capitals.

"I am supposed to receive a fresh set of complaints on various issues today. I don't know whether the issue (Ganguly's conflict) is in this lot or not. As and when I get the details, I will have a detailed look into the matter," said Justice Jain.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Mumbai Indians Kings XI Punjab Hardik Pandya Lokesh Rahul IPL 2019 BCCI Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • BCCI Ombudsman issues notices to Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul
  • Pandya and Rahul will need to appear for deposition for their comments
  • It is understood that both players have to appear in person
Related Articles
"Was Scared To Step Out," KL Rahul Opens Up On Trauma After Public Backlash Over Talk Show
"Was Scared To Step Out," KL Rahul Opens Up On Trauma After Public Backlash Over Talk Show
Team Profile, Mumbai Indians: Three-Time Champions Want To Prove 2018 Was Just A Glitch
Team Profile, Mumbai Indians: Three-Time Champions Want To Prove 2018 Was Just A Glitch
Hardik Pandya Starts IPL 2019 Training With MS Dhoni
Hardik Pandya Starts IPL 2019 Training With MS Dhoni's Trademark Shot - Watch
Ravichandran Ashwin Responds To Fan Who Asked If He Would Appear On Koffee With Karan
Ravichandran Ashwin Responds To Fan Who Asked If He Would Appear On Koffee With Karan
COA Set To Refer KL Rahul-Hardik Pandya Matter To Ombudsman, BCCI Snub At ICC Also To Be Discussed
COA Set To Refer KL Rahul-Hardik Pandya Matter To Ombudsman, BCCI Snub At ICC Also To Be Discussed
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.