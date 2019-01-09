Cricket Board Notice To Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul Over Comments On Women

The Committee of Administrators on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul, and sought an explanation within 24 hours for their remarks on women on a TV show. The notice came hours after Pandya apologised for making remarks that were construed as misogynist and sexist on celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan, saying he got "carried away by the nature" of the show. "We have sent show cause notices to Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul for their comments. They have given 24 hours to give an explanation," CoA chief Vinod Rai told PTI.

Pandya appeared on the show, hosted by film maker Karan Johar, with his India teammate KL Rahul. Earlier, taking to Twitter, Pandya posted, "After reflecting on my comments on Koffee with Karan, I would like to apologise to everyone concerned who I may have hurt in any way.

"Honestly, I got a bit carried away with the nature of the show. In no way did I mean to disrespect or hurt anyone's sentiments. Respect."

On the show, Pandya boasted about hooking up with multiple women and spoke about how open he is with his parents. When the host of the show asked him why didn't he ask women their name in a club, Pandya responded by saying, "I like to watch and observe how they (women) move. I'm little from the black side so I need to see how they move."

Criticism started coming Pandya's way soon after and it is learnt that he was ticked off by the BCCI top brass. According to a source, his comments were deemed "crass and cringeworthy" and might have a bearing on whether Indian cricketers appear on "such non-cricket shows" after this. "It will be considered whether players should even be allowed to appear on such shows which have got nothing to do with cricket," a BCCI source told PTI. Pandya is currently with the Indian team in Australia where it recently recorded a historic maiden Test series win. Pandya had joined the team before the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne after recovering from a back injury which he had suffered during the Asia Cup in UAE last year.

He will be seen in action in the three-match ODI series against Australia which starts on January 12 in Sydney.

(With PTI inputs)