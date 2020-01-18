 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul In Focus As India To Name Squads For New Zealand ODIs, Tests

Updated: 18 January 2020 13:31 IST

KL Rahul has been India's most consistent player in T20Is and ODIs but he lost his place in the Test squad after tour of Australia.

Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul In Focus As India To Name Squads For New Zealand ODIs, Tests
Indian team management is eagerly waiting for Hardik Pandya to become "bowling fit". © Twitter

KL Rahul's stupendous white ball form makes him a firm favourite to get his place back in the red ball team even as selectors fret on all-rounder Hardik Pandya's fitness before picking ODI and Test squads for the New Zealand tour in Bengaluru on Sunday. Rahul has been India's most consistent player in T20Is and ODIs but he lost his place in the Test squad after tour of Australia. But as skipper Virat Kohli said that it's difficult to leave a player like Rahul from any squad, he has better chance than fit-again Prithvi Shaw or Subman Gill who was reserve Test opener during home series last season.

The other change in Test squad could be fast-rising Navdeep Saini going as an extra pacer rather than Kuldeep Yadav as the third spinner since only one among Ravichandran Ashwin or Ravindra Jadeja will make the playing XI.

Similarly, Indian team management is eagerly waiting for Hardik to become "bowling fit" for white ball matches post back surgery and will be automatic choice for ODIs if fit.

He had failed the mandatory "bowling workload test" after which his personal trainer S Rajnikanth advised him to pull out of India A's shadow tour.

In case, Hardik can't make it, selectors might either look at hitting prowess of Suryakumar Yadav since the ODIs in the Kiwiland will be an extension of T20s in World Cup year.

There is also a possibility that Ajinkya Rahane will be considered due to his better technique compared to Kedar Jadhav who is slowly falling off in pecking order.

"Kedar is certainly not going to play 2023 World Cup and doesn't even bowl now. Since he is not in T20, no point in carrying him to New Zealand. Possibly Surya or Rahane should be tried," a BCCI source privy to selection matters told PTI.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Hardik Himanshu Pandya Hardik Pandya Kannaur Lokesh Rahul KL Rahul Cricket
Get the latest ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 news, check out the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India's ODI and Test squads for New Zealand tour will be named on Sunday
  • Rahul is expected to get his place back in the red ball team
  • Selectors are worried about all-rounder Hardik Pandya's fitness
Related Articles
KL Rahul Reveals Steve Smith, Kane Williamson Inspiration For Middle-Order Batting
KL Rahul Reveals Steve Smith, Kane Williamson Inspiration For Middle-Order Batting
Watch: Shikhar Dhawan Takes Over Chahal TV, Savagely Trolls Leg-Spinner
Watch: Shikhar Dhawan Takes Over Chahal TV, Savagely Trolls Leg-Spinner
KL Rahul Hopes To Keep Bowlers "Happy" With Wicketkeeping Skills
KL Rahul Hopes To Keep Bowlers "Happy" With Wicketkeeping Skills
Rohit Sharma Hurts His Left Hand During 2nd ODI Against Australia
Rohit Sharma Hurts His Left Hand During 2nd ODI Against Australia
Kuldeep Yadav Becomes Fastest Indian Spinner To 100 ODI Wickets
Kuldeep Yadav Becomes Fastest Indian Spinner To 100 ODI Wickets
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 08 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.