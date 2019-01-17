Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul Case: Cricket Board Administrators Seek Appointment Of Ombudsman To Decide Fate

The Supreme Court on Thursday took note of a plea of the Board of Control for Cricket on India (BCCI) Committee of Administrators (CoA) seeking urgent appointment of an ombudsman in the BCCI to decide on the fate of Team India members Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, who have been suspended pending inquiry over their "insensitive" remarks against women.

A bench comprising justices SA Bobde and AM Sapre said it will hear the matter after a week when senior advocate PS Narsimha takes over charge as amicus curiae in the matter.

The top court appointed Narsimha as amicus after senior advocate Gopal Subramanium withdrew his consent from being amicus curiae in the matter.

Senior advocate Parag Tripathi, appearing for the CoA, said that the court should direct appointment of ombudsman in the BCCI urgently as the fate of two young promising cricketers needs to be decided immediately.

The controversy was triggered by Pandya and Rahul's much-condemned statements on 'Koffee with Karan' in which they spoke about hook-ups with multiple women and being casual about it even with their parents.

The comments have been described as "inappropriate" by India skipper Virat Kohli.

(With PTI inputs)