Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul Can Certainly Be Role Models, Says Rahul Dravid

Updated: 26 January 2019 20:05 IST

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul had made sexist remarks on a TV show.

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul had found themselves in the middle of criticism. © Instagram

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul found themselves in the middle of criticism for their indecent comments on a TV show. So much so that Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul were suspended and sent home from India's tour of Australia. But India Test great Rahul Dravid said both Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul can be role models in future. Dravid believes the interview in which Pandya and Rahul appeared was not a true reflection of the players.

The 46- year-old Dravid has coached the duo at multiple levels and he believes the incident might act as a catalyst and help the duo reach their potential levels in all formats.

"I somehow just don't feel that interview truly reflected the players. Hopefully they will come back better and stronger from this. I will say honestly, I do believe that both of them have not yet achieved their obvious potential that they both have, and maybe this might be the catalyst that would lead them to reflect and help them reach the level and potential they can achieve in all forms of the game," Dravid told espncricinfo.com.

"If they can do that they can certainly be role models."

However, recently the Committee of Administrators (CoA) lifted the bans on Pandya and Rahul.

Following that, Pandya, who has developed himself as key all-rounder for India was asked to join the squad for the limited-overs series against New Zealand. While Rahul was included in the India A squad that is playing 5 one-day games against England Lions.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Hardik Pandya Lokesh Rahul Rahul Dravid Cricket
Highlights
  • Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul had made sexist remarks on a TV show
  • Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul found themselves in the middle of criticism
  • Rahul Dravid said both Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul can be role models
