India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is on a break from cricket. With the Indian Premier League (IPL) season postponed, Hardik has had the chance to spend time at home with his family. As he has not been selected in the Indian Test side travelling to England, his time at home has only been extended. On Friday, the flamboyant all-rounder took to Instagram to share a picture with his son Agastya. In the picture, Agastya can be seen sitting on Hardik's lap and reading a children's book.

"Creating memories for life," Hardik Pandya captioned the picture.

Fans poured their love on his post, with many sharing heart emojis.

Earlier in the day, Hardik Pandya had shared a picture on his Instagram story captioned "Friyay", to celebrate the weekend.

Hardik and Natasa Stankovic often share pictures and videos with their son Agastya, who was born last July.

On Thursday, Natasa shared a video of "her favourite hug", where Agastya can be seen playing with her.

While Hardik Pandya last featured in IPL 2021 for Mumbai Indians, he is likely to be seen in action next when an Indian side minus their Test players will travels to Sri Lanka for two white-ball series.

India are set to play three ODIs and three T20 Internationals in Sri Lanka.

The players in India's Test squad will remain in England in July, preparing for the five-match series against the hosts after the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in June.

All eyes will be on Hardik in the series against Sri Lanka, with the all-rounder expected to play a big role for India in the T20 World Cup later in the year.

