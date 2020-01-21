 
Hardik Pandya Is All Heart For This Adorable Picture With Fiancee Natasa Stankovic

Updated: 21 January 2020 17:14 IST

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya shared an adorable picture with fiancee Natasa Stankovic on Instagram.

Hardik Pandya posted a picture with Natasa Stankovic in his Instagram story. © Instagram

Hardik Pandya, who is recovering from a back injury, took to Instagram to share a picture with his fiancee Natasa Stankovic on Tuesday. Hardik Pandya posted the picture in his Instagram story and added a heart emoji on the post. On January 1, Hardik Pandya had marked the beginning of the year with the announcement of his engagement with Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic. The 26-year-old all-rounder had shared the news with a few pictures and a video on Instagram.

Photo Credit: Instagram

On the field, the 26-year-old all-rounder failed the fitness test ahead of the announcement of the Twenty20 International squad for the five-match series in New Zealand.

Pandya was expected to make the Indian squad after remaining out of action for four months due to a back injury but the all-rounder could not clear the mandatory fitness test, indicating that it will take him more to recover from the surgery he recently had.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are expected to announce the Test and ODI squads for the New Zealand tour and the selectors are awaiting clarity on the all-rounder's fitness report.

"There isn't going to be too much of brainstorming with regards to the team. But a fit Hardik is a necessity. The moment NCA (National Cricket Academy) gives Hardik green light to play competitive cricket, he will be an automatic choice. So, the selectors will wait for a few more days," a senior BCCI official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Team India on Monday, travelled to New Zealand where they will be playing five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests.

Topics mentioned in this article
Highlights
  • Hardik Pandya posted a picture with Natasa Stankovic
  • Hardik announced his engagement to Natasa with an Instagram post
  • Hardik had failed a fitness test ahead of T20I squad announcement
