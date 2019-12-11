 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Hardik Pandya Hits Gym After Injury, Receives Motivational Message From Sunil Shetty. Watch

Updated: 11 December 2019 16:33 IST

Hardik Pandya has been out of action for the last two months following a lower back surgery.

Hardik Pandya Hits Gym After Injury, Receives Motivational Message From Sunil Shetty. Watch
Hardik Pandya posted a one-minute long training video on Twitter. © Twitter

Hardik Pandya, who is out of action for last couple of months, shared his training video on Twitter on Wednesday. The one-minute video shows Hardik challenging his body through various exercises. "Stronger every day," Hardik captioned the video. Bollywood star Sunil Shetty posted a motivational message for the Indian all-rounder, who is out of action since last two months following a lower back surgery. Like many Indian fans, Sunil Shetty hoped for his "big return" and wished him luck. "Looking forward to that big return ... more power to you," Shetty replied.

Hardik's last international appearance came in a Twenty20 International (T20I) match against South Africa in Bengaluru.

The three-match series ended on level terms as India and South Africa won the second and third match respectively, while the series opener was washed out in Dharamsala.

After the series, Hardik underwent a surgery in the United Kingdom to treat his lower back problem in October.

Since then, he is undergoing an intense rehabilitation programme, striving to get to the full-match fitness.

In an interview, Hardik talked about why he decided not to delay his surgery. Hardik accepted that he knew going under the knife would keep him off the field for very long time but he couldn't have thought of a better time to get his back treated because had he delayed the surgery, it might have left him in fitness race for the T20 World Cup in Australia next year.

"We thought this was the right time because even if I take four months, I will be coming back before the New Zealand series, mid-way actually," said the 26-year-old all-rounder.

"That was the plan that I play some international games, the IPL and then the World T20. The biggest concern was the World T20 which touch wood is now in place," Hardik said.

Hardik is expecting to make a comeback to the Indian team mid-way during the New Zealand tour, slated to take place between January and March 2020.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Hardik Himanshu Pandya Hardik Pandya Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Hardik Pandya has been out of action for the last two months
  • Hardik Pandya shared his training video on Twitter on Wednesday
  • Hardik Pandya received a motivational message from a Bollywood star
Related Articles
Hardik Pandya Seeks Inspiration From Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins For Impressive Comeback Post Injury
Hardik Pandya Seeks Inspiration From Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins For Impressive Comeback Post Injury
Jasprit Bumrah And Hardik Pandya
Jasprit Bumrah And Hardik Pandya's Injuries Are A Cause Of Concern, Says Mohinder Amarnath
Shikhar Dhawan Shares Pictures With Hospital Staff, Hardik Pandya Wins Over Internet With Witty Reply
Shikhar Dhawan Shares Pictures With Hospital Staff, Hardik Pandya Wins Over Internet With Witty Reply
IPL 2020: Zaheer Khan Reveals Why Mumbai Indians Got Trent Boult, Dhawan Kulkarni
IPL 2020: Zaheer Khan Reveals Why Mumbai Indians Got Trent Boult, Dhawan Kulkarni
Sakshi Dhoni Gives Heartwarming Reply To Hardik Pandya
Sakshi Dhoni Gives Heartwarming Reply To Hardik Pandya's Throwback Picture With MS Dhoni
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 120
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 04 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.