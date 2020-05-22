Hardik Pandya Gets Nostalgic, Shares Throwback Video From His Domestic Cricket Days. Watch

Hardik Pandya , India's fast-bowling all-rounder has been active on social media platforms during the nationwide lockdown. Hardik keeps sharing fun posts on his social media accounts to keep his fans entertained during the lockdown. In his latest tweet, Hardik Pandya shared a video clip of his batting from his domestic cricket days. Hardik captioned his tweet and said, "Thinking about my first year in domestic cricket today .. some of those memories will stick with me for a lifetime and helped to set a platform for me to play in the IPL and eventually for my country. Thankful for everything that the sport has given me".

Thinking about my first year in domestic cricket today.. some of those memories will stick with me for a lifetime and helped to set up a platform for me to play in the IPL and eventually for my country ???????? Thankful for everything that the sport has given me ☺️ pic.twitter.com/xTe0jOp39K — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) May 22, 2020

Hardik Pandya made his debut for the country back in 2016 against Australia at the Adelaide Oval in a T20I match. Since then, Hardik Pandya has been a vital cog of the Indian team. Hardik Pandya has played 40 T20Is for the country and has scored 310 runs. Hardik has scalped 38 wickets in 40 T20Is with an economy rate of 8.35.

In One Day Internationals, Hardik Pandya has played 54 matches for India and scored 957 runs. He has 54 wickets with an economy rate of 5.56. Hardik Pandya made his Test debut back in 2017 against Sri Lanka at Galle. The fast-bowling all-rounder has played 11 Test matches for the country and has scored 532 runs with one century and four half-centuries in the longest format of the game.

The right-arm fast bowler has 17 wickets with an economy rate of 3.38. In the IPL, Hardik Pandya plays for the Mumbai Indians since 2015. Hardik's brilliant performances in the cash-rich league opened doors for him at the international level.