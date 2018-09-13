 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Angry Fans Suggest Career Options For Hardik Pandya After Instagram Post

Updated: 13 September 2018 16:50 IST

Hardik Pandya said that the series which his India lost 1-4, was 'well fought' by the visitors.

Angry Fans Suggest Career Options For Hardik Pandya After Instagram Post
Hardik Pandya took to Instagram and said that the series was well fought © Instagram

The Indian cricket team left their fans frustrated after a poor run in the recently-concluded Test series against England and the fans' mood didn't improve when India team all-rounder Hardik Pandya took to Instagram and said that the series, which his side lost 1-4, was 'well fought' by the visitors. "Back to India gutted with the result but it was a well fought series and good to be back home for couple of days before we fly again for Asia cup in few days time," Hardik Pandya said. Fans took no time to lash out at the cricketer and suggested a few other career options for him.

A fan said, "isko koi rapper bana do iska mann nai lagta cricket me, rapper jaise huliya bana ke Show off krta rehta hai hamesha." (make him a rapper, he is not focussed on cricket, shows off like a rapper).

"Bartender," another fan said.

"You look like a gangster," said a third. 

Ur behavior Too much over action first play well cricket otherwise u remain this style only not place in cricket," another fan said.

Hardik Pandya notched up the scores of 4, 18, 52 not out and 11 the series. He was dropped for the fifth and final Test. He averages 31.29 in Test cricket with a highest score of 108.

Hardik Pandya has also picked 17 wickets in the longest format of the game from 11 matches.

The 24-year-old will be next seen in action at the Asia Cup, which is scheduled to get underway from September 15.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Hardik Pandya Cricket
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Hardik Pandya said that the series which his India lost was 'well fought'
  • "Bartender," another fan said
  • "You look like a gangster," said a third
Related Articles
India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah Wreaks Havoc To Put India On Brink Of Victory Against England
India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah Wreaks Havoc To Put India On Brink Of Victory Against England
India vs England: Virat Kohli Hits 23rd Test Ton As India Set Daunting Target For England
India vs England: Virat Kohli Hits 23rd Test Ton As India Set Daunting Target For England
India vs England Highlights, 3rd Test Day 3: Virat Kohli Stars With Ton As India Set 521-Run Target For England
India vs England Highlights, 3rd Test Day 3: Virat Kohli Stars With Ton As India Set 521-Run Target For England
Hardik Pandya Slams Michael Holding
Hardik Pandya Slams Michael Holding's "Nowhere Near Kapil Dev" Jibe After Routing England
India vs England: Hardik Pandya Sparks England Collapse As India Take Control On Day 2
India vs England: Hardik Pandya Sparks England Collapse As India Take Control On Day 2
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 12 September 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.