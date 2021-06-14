India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is enjoying a vacation with wife Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya before travelling to Sri Lanka for the team's white-ball series. On Sunday, Natasa posted a picture with Hardik and Agastya after their private chartered flight landed at an undisclosed location. In the snap, the trio is standing beside a plane. While Hardik is holding their son, Natasa is seen holding a handbag. Hardik will return to competitive cricket in July when Team India travels to Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series.

Earlier, Hardik had posted a couple of pictures on his Instagram page from their flight. “Chilling in the clouds,” Hardik captioned the first snap on Instagram. In the photograph, the Indian all-rounder is wearing a printed white colour t-shirt and enjoying a drink.

Responding to the post, Natasa a red heart and fire emoji in the comment section.

Hardik had also shared a picture with Natasa and his brother Krunal Pandya among others from their flight. “My travel companions,” he wrote in the caption box along with a heart emoji.

Like Hardik, even Krunal will return to competitive cricket next month during India's limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka. The Pandya brothers were not part of India's 20-man squad for the England tour for the World Test Champions (WTC) final against New Zealand, starting on June 18 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

However, the duo returned to the national set-up as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named a 20-member squad for the Sri Lanka series. The three-match ODIs and as many T20Is series between India and Sri Lanka kick off on July 13.

Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan will lead the new-look Team India in Sri Lanka. Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be his deputy. Former Indian skipper and NCA director Rahul Dravid has been appointed as India's head coach for the upcoming series.