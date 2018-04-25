 
Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik To Be Part Of World XI Against The West Indies

Updated: 25 April 2018 22:53 IST

Top-ranked bowler Rashid Khan of Afghanistan along with Bangladesh stars Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal have also confirmed their participation.

Hardik Pandya named in ICC World XI squad to play against The West Indies © AFP

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and wicketkeeper batsman Dinesh Karthik will be part of the ICC World XI which will take on the West Indies in a charity T20 game at the Lord's on May 31, BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhury said here on Wednesday. "Hardik and Dinesh will be part of the World XI team for the charity match," Chaudhury told reporters on the sidelines of the ICC meeting.

Top-ranked bowler Rashid Khan of Afghanistan along with Bangladesh stars Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal have also confirmed their participation.

The match is being organised to raise funds for stadia in the Caribbean, which were damaged due to hurricanes last year.

Other Asians who have already confirmed for the match are Pakistan's Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Malik, and Thisara Perera of Sri Lanka.

The proceeds from this match will be donated towards rebuilding and renovating five major venues as well as other community cricket facilities that were damaged by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

The venues that will benefit include the Ronald Webster Park in Anguilla, the Sir Viv Richards Stadium in Antigua, the Windsor Park Stadium in Dominica, the A.O. Shirley Recreation Ground in the British Virgin Islands and the Carib Lumber Ball Park in St. Maarten.

