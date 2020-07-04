Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya seems to have embarked on a little battle to prove the supremacy of their fitness levels, with both of them posting videos challenging each other with difficult exercises. Kohli and Hardik both are training at home and they have decided to spice up their individual workout sessions, which sometimes can be boring with not many people around, by challenging one another. After Kohli perfected Hardik's challenge of fly push ups by adding his own twist to it, Hardik on Saturday posted a video challenging the Indian skipper.with a even more difficult push up exercise. To get better of Kohli, who had added "a little clap" to Hardik's fly push up exercise, the Indian all-rounder this time added a back clap to his push up workout. Sharing the video on Instagram, Hardik challenged Kohli along with couple of other teammates, including his elder brother Krunal Pandya and KL Rahul, to give the exercise a try.

"@virat.kohli Always got your back @rahulkl @krunalpandya_official guys would you like to have a go and special thanks to my darling @coach_a.i.harrsha for pushing me," Hardik captioned the video.

Hardik's latest workout video left many of his followers impressed, with Indian skipper Virat Kohli also among one of them. Responding to Hardik's latest post, Kohli wrote: "Haha top work H".

Natasa Stankovic was also impressed by his partner's workout and labelled him as the best. "My bebu the best," Natasa commented on the post.

Hardik's Mumbai Indians teammate, Ishan Kishan was among many who praised the 26-year-old all-rounder's tough workout. "Super se bhi upar," he replied on Hardik's post.

Promoted

Earlier this week, when Kohli had posted a video completing Hardik's fly push up challenge with his own twist, the Mumbai Indians star had replied: "Well done bruhI think it will be some challenge to beat this @virat.kohli".

However, having won praise from Virat Kohli himself, Hardik seems to have done enough to overcome that challenge.