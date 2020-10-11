Mumbai Indians star player Hardik Pandya turned 27 on Sunday and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli took to Twitter to send his greetings to the Indian all-rounder. "Many happy returns of the day @hardikpandya7. Wishing you a fabulous year ahead," Kohli wrote on Twitter. Hardik's elder brother and Mumbai Indians teammate Krunal Pandya shared a video featuring the two, enjoying each other's company. "On the field, off the field, in good times and definitely in the bad times, always by your side little bro Happy birthday bhai Love you @hardikpandya7," Krunal's tweet read.

Many happy returns of the day @hardikpandya7. Wishing you a fabulous year ahead. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 11, 2020

On the field, off the field, in good times and definitely in the bad times, always by your side little bro Happy birthday bhai Love you @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/Ri8CDGjK01 — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) October 10, 2020

Several other cricketers also took to various social media platforms to wish Hardik a wonderful day and an eventful year ahead. His IPL franchise Mumbai Indians also wished their star player and shared a video where Hardik is answering some questions about his favourite dish, movie, among others.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a link to an old video to relive Hardik's match-winning knock against Australia.

"Swashbuckling all-rounder Electric fielder. Wishing @hardikpandya7 a very happy birthday #TeamIndia. Let's rewind the clock and relive his match-winning 78 against Australia," the BCCI tweeted.

Hardik will have the opportunity to give a return gift to all his fans by hitting fours and sixes in their league match against table-toppers Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians have eight points from six matches and are currently in second spot behind Delhi Capitals who have been in terrific form, facing only one defeat thus far.

However, a win in Sunday's top-of-the-table clash will help Mumbai Indians reclaim the top spot in the IPL 2020 Points Table and they would hope Hardik comes to the party on his birthday.