Hardik Pandya never fails to entertain his fans with lovely pictures and amusing videos with his fiancee Natasa Stankovic. Recently, Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya shared a video in his Instagram story, which later became viral on the internet, asking Natasa "Baby, main kya hoon tera? (who am I for you)". The Serbian actress left Hardik amused with her reply, "jigar ka tukda (a piece of my heart)". Like many sportspersons, Hardik Pandya is spending his time well amid lockdown with his family.

The country is in a 21-day lockdown, which is set to be extended to prevent the spreading of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, Hardik had shared an adorable boomerang video capturing Natasa while making pancakes for him. "@natasastankovic__ getting my pancakes ready," Hardik wrote in his Instagram story.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Earlier, he was seen working out with Natasa, brother Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri, at his home gym. "What a fun session with my babies," Hardik captioned a post-workout picture on Twitter.

What a fun session with my babies pic.twitter.com/PFWk7kcKoD — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 28, 2020

Natasa too doesn't fail to charm her fans by posting loved-up pictures with Hardik. A few days after PM Narendra Modi announced nationwide lockdown, Natasa posted the actor-cricketer couple's picture, urging fans to "stay home and stay safe" with two trending hashtags.

Hardik responded with a red heart emoji, while his India teammate KL Rahul joined in with a red heart emoji in the comments section.

On the New Year's Day, Hardik had announced his engagement with Natasa on social media.