India all-rounder Hardik Pandya took to Instagram to announce that he and his fiancee Natasa Stankovic are expecting a baby. Hardik uploaded a series of photos, the first of which shows them both cradling her baby bump. "Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better," Hardik captioned the photos. "Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes," he added.

Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to Natasa Stankovic on January 1 with an Instagram post.

Hardik and Natasa frequently share pictures and videos of each other on social media to set couple goals for their fans. From pictures of working out together to videos of cooking and goofy conversations, Hardik and Natasa have kept their fans entertained amid the ongoing lockdown.

This was the second in the series of photos uploaded by Hardik Pandya.

Hardik had shared a video in his Instagram story, which later became viral on the internet, asking Natasa "Baby, main kya hoon tera? (who am I for you)". The Serbian actress left Hardik amused with her reply, "jigar ka tukda (a piece of my heart)".

Hardik had also shared a photo of Natasa cooking pancakes for him.

The 26-year-old all-rounder from Gujarat made his India debut in 2016.

Since then, he has gone on to play 40 T20Is, 54 ODIs and 11 Test matches for the country.