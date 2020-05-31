After Hardik Pandya announced that Natasa Stankovic is pregnant and they are expecting a baby, wishes poured in from all quarters, led by the Indian skipper Virat Kohli who congratulated the couple for embarking on a new journey. Replying to Hardik's post on Instagram, Kohli wrote: "Congratulations to you both H. Lots of love and blessings for the 3rd member of your clan". Indian men's cricket team head coach Ravi Shatri also wished Hardik and Natasa.

Mumbai Indians, the franchise Hardik plays for in the IPL, were among the first ones to reply on his post. Hardik's several other national teammates like Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mayank Agarwal posted congratulatory messages for the couple, who got engaged on January 1 this year.

Apart from cricketing fraternity, several Bollywood stars, including Sunil Shetty, and a bunch of TV actors also congratulated the couple.

Hardik took to Instagram to break the news with his fans and well-wishers.

Hardik uploaded a series of photos, the first of which shows them both cradling her baby bump.

"Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better," Hardik captioned the photos.

"Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes," he added.

Hardik and Natasa frequently share pictures and videos of each other on social media to set couple goals for their fans.

From pictures of working out together to videos of cooking and goofy conversations, Hardik and Natasa have kept their fans entertained amid the ongoing lockdown.

