India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who was part of the squad that won the four-match Test series against England, on Sunday shared a picture with his partner Natasa Stankovic, with the couple posing on a staircase. Natasa is seen in a pretty pink dress, sporting a hat, while Hardik is stylish as ever in a black jacket, white sneakers and sunglasses. Hardik had recently also shared a series of photos with Natasa as he commemorated her birthday earlier in the week.

Hardik was part of India's squad for the Test series against England. However, the all-rounder did not get a game even as the hosts ran out 3-1 winners in the series, sealing a spot in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in June.

He is currently in Ahmedabad, where the final two Tests of the series were played. It will also host the entirety of the five-match T20 International (T20I) series against England.

Hardik, who made his return to the national side after being sidelined with injury for a long period during the limited overs leg of the tour of Australia, is part of India's T20I squad as well, and is expected to play a crucial role for the Virat Kohli-led side.

An explosive batsman coming in the lower-middle order, Hardik is one of the key players in India's T20I setup as a finisher.

There will be added focus on the T20I series, with the T20 World Cup slated to be held in India later this year.