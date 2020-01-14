Hardik Pandya poured in love on the throwback beach picture shared by his fiancee Natasa Stankovic on Instagram on Tuesday. Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is on a rehabilitation after a back injury , commented with a red heart emoji on Natasa Stankovic's Instagram post . On January 1, Hardik Pandya marked the beginning of New Year 2020 with the announcement of his engagement with Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic. The 26-year-old all-rounder had shared the news with a few pictures and a video on Instagram, saying: "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged."

Photo Credit: Instagram

The cricketer-actor pair never fails to charm their fans with loved-up pictures on social media.

Last week on Tuesday, Natasa had shared an adorable selfie with fiance Hardik on her Instagram story.

The Serbian actress took a candid click of Hardik, who is looking away from the camera, and shared it on her story, tagging Ed Sheeran's popular song "Photograph".

The couple has been making headlines ever since Hardik announced his engagement to Natasa, which caught many by surprise.

India captain Virat Kohli, who married actress Anushka Sharma in 2017, called the news a "pleasant surprise".

"Congratulations H. What a pleasant surprise. Wish you guys great times ahead. God bless," Kohli commented on Hardik's Instagram post.

Hardik's father, Himanshu, said that his family had no clue of Hardik's engagement plans.

"Natasa is a very nice girl, and we have met her in Mumbai on a number of occasions. We knew that they were going on a vacation to Dubai, but had no clue that they were going to get engaged. This took us by surprise. We came to know about it after they got engaged," Hardik's father was quoted as saying by Bombay Times.