Harbhajan Singh has been regularly sharing fun posts on his social media accounts during the lockdown to keep his fans entertained. Harbhajan took to Instagram to share another throwback video where he dismissed Yuvraj Singh in an IPL match. In the video, Harbhajan Singh, playing for Mumbai Indians, bowls to Yuvraj Singh, who was a part of the now-defunct Pune Warriors India. Harbhajan traps Yuvraj in front of the wicket for an easy leg-before decision. Harbhajan captioned his post and said, "Paaaaaaaji seedha khelo". Yuvraj Singh replied to Harbhajan's post and said, "Sorry paji! Vapas".

Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh share a great camaraderie both on and off the field. They started their careers with the Punjab team at the Ranji Trophy level and went on to play for the country. The two players have been a part of the World Cup winning teams in 2007 as well as 2011.

Harbhajan made his international debut back in 1998 in a Test match against Australia. The off-spinner has played 103 Test matches for India, In ODIs, Harbhajan has played 236 games and has 269 wickets with an economy rate of 4.31. In T20Is, he has 25 wickets from 28 matches with an economy rate of 4.31.

Harbhajan Singh currently plays for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. The off-spinner is an integral part of Chennai's bowling line-up. Harbhajan won the IPL trophy with the Chennai Super Kings team in his debut season for the franchise.

Harbhajan has featured in 160 IPL matches with 150 wickets with an economy rate of 7.08.