Harbhajan Singh Turns 37, Wishes Pour In

Harbhajan Singh is celebrating his 37th birthday on Monday and wishes are pouring in. Former India teammates like Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, Anil Kumble and Suresh Raina along with Mumbai Indians' teammates Rohit Sharma and Mitchell McClenaghan, and players from the current team who are playing a limited-overs series in West Indies, all wished Harbhajan on Twitter. What was special was that many of his former teammates put up old pictures of themselves with 'Bhajji' from their playing days.

Sehwag, who is very active on social media, posted a beautiful message on Twitter, giving fans an insight into Harbhajan's life. "Frm thinking of going to Canada & bcum a truck driver to support family,to bcmng 1 of d best bowlers,grt journey," tweeted Sehwag along with posting a picture from their playing days where both are seen laughing.

Frm thinking of going to Canada & bcum a truck driver to support family,to bcmng 1 of d best bowlers,grt journey pic.twitter.com/o12qAeQmc4 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 3, 2017

Mohammad Kaif, too, posted a picture along with his wish. "A very Happy Birthday to Bhajji , a fighter I know since 1997. Stay blessed @harbhajan_singh !" he tweeted and posted a picture from a long time ago where both are seen attempting to arm wrestle!

A very Happy Birthday to Bhajji , a fighter I know since 1997. Stay blessed @harbhajan_singh ! pic.twitter.com/FoOI4wfk0W — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 3, 2017

Many others joined in with the wishes too.

Wish you a very happy birthday Bhajju pajhi...have a grt one, rabb rakha @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/oRkwB6NWF5 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 3, 2017

@harbhajan_singh happy birthday Bhaju ..may god bless u and ur family ..have a great day — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) July 2, 2017

Many many happy returns bhajju pa have a greatest year. Best Regards to the family @harbhajan_singh — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 3, 2017

Happy birthday @harbhajan_singh have a good one paji!!lots of love to your family and beautiful daughter pic.twitter.com/MVju5TA1qV — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) July 2, 2017

Wife Geeta Basra wished her husband and called him the 'best life partner'.

Harbhajan last represented India in T20, in the Asia Cup in Dhaka, last year. He plays for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League and has been instrumental in the team's success over the years.