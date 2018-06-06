 ;
 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Harbhajan Singh Trolls Yuvraj Singh Over Electricity Bill

Updated: 06 June 2018 13:36 IST

Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh have played together for a long time.

Harbhajan Singh Trolls Yuvraj Singh Over Electricity Bill
© AFP

India cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh share a great bonhomie. The duo when playing together, were often seen having a blast both on and off the field. Both Yuvraj and Harbhajan have featured for Punjab in the domestic circuit and known to each other for a long time. A couple of days back, Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter and showed his frustration after a power cut at his Mumbai residence. "Lights Out in Bandra for over an hour now ... can we get it back please ?!?!," Yuvraj's tweet read.

Harbhajan took no time to reply to his best pal and gave a funny reply to Yuvraj Singh.

"Badshah bill time par diya karo," Harbhajan's reply read.

Harbhajan played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), while Yuvraj represented Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018.

Harbhajan's performance in the IPL 2018 wasn't that impressive. The veteran spinner claimed 7 wickets in 13 matches at an economy of 8.48.

On the other hand, Yuvraj played 8 matches for the Punjab outfit, scoring 65 runs at an average of 10.83.

Chennai Super Kings lifted their third IPL title, thrashing SunRisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in the summit clash on May 27.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Chennai Super Kings Kings XI Punjab Harbhajan Singh Yuvraj Singh Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh share a great bonhomie
  • Both Yuvraj and Harbhajan have featured for Punjab in the domestic games
  • Harbhajan played for CSK, while Yuvraj represented KXIP in IPL 2018
Related Articles
Harbhajan Singh Trolls Yuvraj Singh Over Electricity Bill
Harbhajan Singh Trolls Yuvraj Singh Over Electricity Bill
Yuvraj Singh Awarded
Yuvraj Singh Awarded 'Most Inspiring Icon Of The Year For Social Welfare'
IPL 2018, Preview, CSK vs KXIP: Kings XI Punjab In Do-Or-Die Situation Against Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2018, Preview, CSK vs KXIP: Kings XI Punjab In Do-Or-Die Situation Against Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2018, MI vs KXIP: Kings XI Punjab Tied Themselves Into A Knot And Out Of A Win. Here
IPL 2018, MI vs KXIP: Kings XI Punjab Tied Themselves Into A Knot And Out Of A Win. Here's How
IPL 2018: When Yuvraj Singh And Ashish Nehra Danced Their Hearts Out Ahead Of Match. Watch
IPL 2018: When Yuvraj Singh And Ashish Nehra Danced Their Hearts Out Ahead Of Match. Watch
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 05 June 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.