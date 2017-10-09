 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Harbhajan Singh Trolled On Twitter, Cricketer Gives Befitting Reply

Updated: 09 October 2017 18:06 IST

A tweet about Karva Chauth brought some unsavoury responses, but the Turbanator wasn't one to back down.

Harbhajan Singh Trolled On Twitter, Cricketer Gives Befitting Reply
Harbhajan Singh was trolled brutally after he tweeted on Karva Chauth. © Twitter

While married women all across the country were celebrating Karva Chauth on October 9, discarded India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh found himself at the receiving end of Twitter trolls after he uploaded an image of his wife celebrating the auspicious festival on Twitter. Harbhajan took to Twitter and captioned the image as, ""Happy karwa chaouth biwi @Geeta_Basra now khao piyo moaj karo I am sure badi bukh lagi hogi.

In no time, the tweet invited a series of reactions with some taking a dig at the former India off-spinner for celebrating the festival. While one tweet read, "Feeling sad to see a Punjabi is doing such a hypocrisy... Its called hypocrisy according to Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji," another one left no stone unturned to teach Harbhajan a bit of 'Sikhism'.

Harbhajan didn't turn a blind eye to all the negative publicity that he was gaining and gave a befitting reply to all the trolls, just the way he played his cricket all his life.

Famously known as the 'Turbanator,' Harbhajan went through the famous Australian side when the Kangaroos toured India in 2001 and was instrumental in India winning the series 2-1. The Jalandhar-born off-spinner gave former Australian captain Ricky Ponting a tough time in the series and picked up 32 wickets in the 3-match Test series.

Australia had won 16 Test matches in a row before India stopped their unbeaten run by beating them at Eden Gardens in the second Test after being asked to follow-on.

The 37-year-old also picked up a hat-trick in the Test match and has 417 Test wickets to his name in 103 Test matches.

Topics : India Harbhajan Singh Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Harbhajan Singh is a former India off-spinner
  • Harbhajan Singh was trolled brutally on Twitter
  • The discarded Indian off-spinner didn't back down either
Related Articles
Harbhajan Singh Shares WhatsApp Joke On GST In Food Bills, Twitter Loves It
Harbhajan Singh Shares WhatsApp Joke On GST In Food Bills, Twitter Loves It
'Come Back Clarke': Harbhajan Quips As He Mocks Australian Batsmen
'Come Back Clarke': Harbhajan Quips As He Mocks Australian Batsmen
Ravichandran Ashwin-Ravindra Jadeja Will Find It Hard To Replace Yuzvendra Chahal-Kuldeep Yadav, Feels Harbhajan Singh
Ravichandran Ashwin-Ravindra Jadeja Will Find It Hard To Replace Yuzvendra Chahal-Kuldeep Yadav, Feels Harbhajan Singh
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 09 October 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.