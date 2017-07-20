Harbhajan Singh Takes A Dig At Yuvraj Singh With Throwback Photo

India cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh go back a long way. Considered two of the finest players to have worn the Indian cricket team jersey, the two have played together from their junior days in Punjab. Bhajji and Yuvi are also good friends off the field. Both are fun-loving and have similar personalities. This often reflects not just in their interactions with the press but also with each other on social media. An example of this was seen when Bhajji shared an old photo of Yuvraj and himself. "Oye ki dekh reha mere phone ch?? @yuvisofficial," Bhajji captioned the Instagram post.

Harbhajan, who celebrated his 37th birthday earlier in the month, is still fighting hard to win back his place in the Indian side.

Harbhajan last represented India in T20, in the Asia Cup in Dhaka, last year. He plays for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League and has been instrumental in the team's success over the years.