Harbhajan Singh Shares WhatsApp Joke On GST In Food Bills, Twitter Loves It

Updated: 28 September 2017 16:16 IST

Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter to take a dig at the taxes levied on food bills by the state and central governments.

Harbhajan Singh post was a hit on Twitter. © AFP

When star cricketer Harbhajan Singh shared a popular WhatsApp forward on Twitter, it clearly touched a chord with the people. "While making payment of bill after dinner in restaurant, it feels like state govt & central govt both had a dinner with us," Harbhajan wrote much to the amusement of his fans. The reference is to the new way of levying taxes after the launch of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) this July. Restaurant bills now list Central and State GST separately.

Twitterati had fun with the bowlers tweet. Many thought he was author of the tweet and applauded his courage for making his feelings public.

In the past week, Harbhajan has been grabbing the headlines with his tweets pertaining to the ongoing India vs Australia series.

The 37-year-old has been at his trolling best, first, asking Michael Clarke to come out of retirement after Australian batsmen's poor showing in the first three ODIs and then telling a news channel that Australians appear to be Sri Lankans playing in yellow clothing.

Harbhajan last played for a Test for India in August 2015 while his last one-dayer was in October 2015.

Topics : India Harbhajan Singh Cricket
