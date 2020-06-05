Harbhajan Singh, the Indian off-spinner took to Instagram to share the poster of his debut movie "Friendship". In the poster, Harbhajan Singh can be seen alongside South Indian actor Arjun. Harbhajan Singh's first movie is in Tamil language and has been directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Surya. The off-spinner has made it to the list of very few cricketers who have acted in the movies. Harbhajan Singh's debut movie "Friendship" is set to release in August this year.

Harbhajan Singh is a part of Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League since 2018. Like most cricketers, Harbhajan Singh too was looking forward to the upcoming edition of the IPL. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to postpone the IPL indefinitely as a safety measure.

Harbhajan Singh made his international debut for India back in 1998 against Australia in a Test match at Bengaluru. Since then, Harbhajan Singh has played 103 Test matches for the country and has scalped 417 wickets with an economy rate of 4.87.

He is the third-highest wicket-taker for India in the longest format of the game.

In ODIs, Harbhajan Singh has featured in 236 games and has 269 wickets with an economy rate of 4.31. In T20Is, the off-spinner has 25 wickets from 28 matches with an economy rate of 6.20.

In the Indian Premier League, Harbhajan Singh has played 160 matches and scalped 150 wickets with an economy rate of 7.05.