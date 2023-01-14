India's T20 World Cup triumph in 2007 will always be special because of two main reasons. Firstly, it was the inaugural edition of the tournament, and secondly, a young Indian team defeated Pakistan twice in the tournament, including the final. While the likes of Yuvraj Singh and Gautam Gambhir played a key role in India's triumph, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh was one of the unsung heroes of the tournament. On Friday, Harbhajan took to Instagram and shared an old autograph sheet of India's 2007 World Cup-winning team.

"World Cup 2007 Team Autograph sheets. We use to sign for across the fans. Ab selfie ka zamana hai. Par autograph sab k pass pahunchte the selfie k liye koi koi pass," Harbhajan captioned the photo.

The post has gone viral since then.

In the final, India elected to bat first after winning the toss. They put up 157/5 in the stipulated quota of 20 overs. Gautam Gambhir's 75 off 54 balls and Rohit Sharma's hard-hitting cameo of 30 not out off 16 balls helped Men in Blue reach a solid score for an ICC final for those days. Pacer Umar Gul (3/26) did not let Team India reach a big score and took wickets at crucial phases.

Chasing 158, Pakistan lost wickets at regular intervals. RP Singh (3/26) and Irfan (3/16) kept their arch-rivals' run flow in check. Knocks from Imran Nazir (33), Younis Khan (24) were solid, but Pakistan was left struggling at 6/77. Misbah-ul-Haq (43) then tried to win it for Pakistan, but fell short by five runs after a scoop attempt on delivery by Joginder Sharma (2/20) was caught by S Sreesanth, sending millions into ecstasy. Pakistan were bundled out for 152 runs.

