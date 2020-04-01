Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Harbhajan Shares Throwback Video Of Last-Over Six Against Pakistan On Instagram

Updated: 01 April 2020 15:14 IST

Harbhajan Singh shared a video of a second-last ball six that he against Pakistan to win an Asia Cup match for India.

Harbhajan Singh will represent CSK in the IPL. © AFP

Harbhajan Singh, one of India's best off-spinners, has been a part of some of the most memorable wins for the country. During the current 21-day lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic, Harbhajan has been very active on social media and has been posting stuff for his fans. In his most recent post on Instagram, the off-spinner shared a video of a match against Pakistan during the Asia Cup back in 2010. In the clip, India needed three runs to win off two balls and Harbhajan was on strike. Facing the crucial ball, Harbhajan smashed Mohammed Amir for a huge six and helped India win the nail biter. Earlier in the match, Shoaib Akhtar and Harbhajan Singh had a verbal spat as the Pakistani fast bowler tried to sledge the Indian off-spinner.

Panga nahi lena sardara nal

A post shared by Harbhajan Turbanator Singh (@harbhajan3) on

Recently, Harbhajan Singh extended his support to former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi's foundation in the fight against coronavirus. Shahid Afridi took to Twitter to thank the off-spinner for his gesture.

The Chennai Super Kings player is currently spending time with his family as the country battles against the coronavirus pandemic. Harbhajan Singh had also backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he announced a nation-wide 21-day lockdown to stop coronavirus from spreading. Harbhajan urged citizens of the country to make sure they follow all the guidelines to stay safe from the coronavirus threat.

Earlier in the month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced that the Indian Premier League will take place from April 15, 2020, which was originally supposed to begin from March 29,2020. However, the chances of a full-fledged IPL taking place from the revised dates seem very slim as the number of coronavirus cases is growing in the country. An official statement from BCCI regarding this year's IPL is still awaited.

